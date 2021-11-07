Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

FOX stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

