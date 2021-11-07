Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,422 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

