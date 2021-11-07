Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $33,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

