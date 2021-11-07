Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,480,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,069. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

