Credit Suisse AG Sells 444,156 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $2,389,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

