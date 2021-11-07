Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $23.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 90.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.