UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Aegis

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price target lifted by Aegis from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991 in the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

