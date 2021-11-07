Canaccord Genuity Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
