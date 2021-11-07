Canaccord Genuity Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.