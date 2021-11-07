WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

WCC opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $139.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

