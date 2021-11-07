Credit Suisse AG Invests $10.36 Million in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 20.41% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBBQ opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

