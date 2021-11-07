Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 32,159 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $31,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 567,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

