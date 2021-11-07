Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX opened at $68.05 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

