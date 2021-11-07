Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Change Healthcare worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.45 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

