Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 286.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,886 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,924,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,885,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,979,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

