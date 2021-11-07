Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32.36 Million Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Beam Therapeutics worth $32,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.