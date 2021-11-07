Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $32,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $45.52 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

