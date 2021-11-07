Mitchell Waters Sells 3,349 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.87 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 437,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,342,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,224,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

