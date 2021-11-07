Mitchell Waters Sells 3,349 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.87 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
