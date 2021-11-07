Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

