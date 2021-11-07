State Street Corp Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.32% of International Bancshares worth $90,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

