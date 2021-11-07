Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $91,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

