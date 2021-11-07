State Street Corp Acquires 76,449 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.68% of MEDNAX worth $95,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MD shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

