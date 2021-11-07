State Street Corp Has $92.54 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.04% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $92,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 592,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 94.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 295,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

