State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 464.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $94,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in Open Lending by 9.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 106.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.