Ruby R. Chandy Sells 1,930 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

