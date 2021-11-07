Ruby R. Chandy Sells 1,930 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
