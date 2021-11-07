Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $77.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,159,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $57,201,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

