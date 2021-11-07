Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $150.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

PZZA stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

