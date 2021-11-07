Needham & Company LLC Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $120.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

LIVN opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

