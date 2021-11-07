Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

AMAL stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

