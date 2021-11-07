State Street Corp Acquires 92,066 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,066 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $96,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of WK stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

