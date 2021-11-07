Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313,021 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Air Transport Services Group worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

