Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,975 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Chemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Chemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The Chemours had a return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

