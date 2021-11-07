Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Lancaster Colony worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC opened at $160.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

