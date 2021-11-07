Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The business had revenue of $142.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.