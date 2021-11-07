-$11.47 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings of ($11.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($14.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($9.77). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($23.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($66.05) to ($54.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($31.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $8,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NBR stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

