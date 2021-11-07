Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of UPWK opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Upwork has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,812. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.