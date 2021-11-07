Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

