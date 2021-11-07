Brokerages Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) PT at GBX 323.57

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £184.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

In related news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

