Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

