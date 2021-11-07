Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $2,480.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $12.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $52.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,767.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,865.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,868.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

