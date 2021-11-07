KeyCorp Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $375.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $343.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.31 and its 200-day moving average is $215.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

