Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Down 5.4%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 8,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

About Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.