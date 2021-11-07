Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 3,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

