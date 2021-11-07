Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Down 2.3%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.74. 77,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 140,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

