Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $173.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

