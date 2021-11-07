Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Devon Energy has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.