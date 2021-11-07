Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

