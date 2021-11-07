SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

