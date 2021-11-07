Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.92 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of AXIS Capital worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 903,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

