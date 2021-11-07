Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.19 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Green Dot worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

