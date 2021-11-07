Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $759.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $687.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $384.08 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

